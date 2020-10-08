Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Future of Housing: Policy Scenarios

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0adf02cb-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Volker Ziemann, Frederica De Pace
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cournède, B., V. Ziemann and F. De Pace (2020), “The Future of Housing: Policy Scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1624, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0adf02cb-en.
Go to top