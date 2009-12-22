Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Emerging Patent Marketplace

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218413152254
Authors
Tomoya Yanagisawa, Dominique Guellec
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yanagisawa, T. and D. Guellec (2009), “The Emerging Patent Marketplace”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218413152254.
Go to top