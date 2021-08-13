Skip to main content
The economic costs of restricting international mobility

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dcad4c73-en
Authors
Elena Rusticelli, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rusticelli, E. and D. Turner (2021), “The economic costs of restricting international mobility”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1678, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dcad4c73-en.
