The Economic Consequences of Brexit

A Taxing Decision
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0lsvdkf6k-en
Authors
Rafal Kierzenkowski, Nigel Pain, Elena Rusticelli, Sanne Zwart
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R. et al. (2016), “The Economic Consequences of Brexit: A Taxing Decision”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0lsvdkf6k-en.
