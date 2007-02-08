The 2006 OECD study offers an analysis of the CII security policies in four countries: Canada, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States - with a focus on the drivers for and challenges to their development.
Development of Policies for Protection of Critical Information Infrastructures
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
