Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The cost of preventing ocean plastic pollution

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5c41963b-en
Authors
Réka Soós, Andrew Whiteman, Gabriela Gavgas
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Soós, R., A. Whiteman and G. Gavgas (2022), “The cost of preventing ocean plastic pollution”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 190, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5c41963b-en.
Go to top