The Community Preference Principle in Labour Migration Policy in the European Union

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbzcfsq6-en
Authors
Sophie Robin-Olivier
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Robin-Olivier, S. (2016), “The Community Preference Principle in Labour Migration Policy in the European Union”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 182, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbzcfsq6-en.
