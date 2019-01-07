The changing landscape of agricultural markets and trade: prospects for future reforms

This report synthesises OECD work analysing agricultural policies, markets and trade. It highlights recent developments in agricultural markets and policies and considers how these have changed the source and nature of the gains from multilateral reform, and considers opportunities for further reforms.

In large part, gains from further reform come from the opportunities to increase income and jobs through increasing agro-food sector participation in global and domestic value chains. Countries can enhance the overall competitiveness of their agro-food sectors though more open trade policies and reducing the impacts of measures that raise trade costs. This includes reducing distorting domestic support and market access barriers, including to agro-food imports; ensuring that non-tariff measures are appropriate, transparent, and science-based; and reducing barriers to services trade.