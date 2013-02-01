The Challenges of Supporting Effective Security and Justice Development Programming

Early 2010, the DAC International Network on Conflict and Fragility (INCAF) Task Team on Peacebuilding, Statebuilding and Security commissioned an analysis of the critical impediments to effective donor engagement in the area of security and justice development in conflict-affected and fragile environments. This analysis seeks to inform a change agenda to help make donor support to justice and security more effective. It is intended to serve as the base of a larger piece of work, and builds on the World Bank‘s 2011 World Development Report and the OECD‘s 2011 Policy Guidance on Supporting Statebuilding in Situations of Conflict and Fragility...