The Bank Lending Channel of Monetary Transmission in Brazil

A VECM Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222818683155
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and M. Pisu (2009), “The Bank Lending Channel of Monetary Transmission in Brazil: A VECM Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 711, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222818683155.
