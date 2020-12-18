Skip to main content
Thailand’s education system and skills imbalances: Assessment and policy recommendations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b79addb6-en
Authors
Marieke Vandeweyer, Ricardo Espinoza, Laura Reznikova, Miso Lee, Thanit Herabat
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vandeweyer, M. et al. (2020), “Thailand’s education system and skills imbalances: Assessment and policy recommendations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1641, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b79addb6-en.
