Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 438: Isolated Chicken Eye Test Method for Identifying i) Chemicals Inducing Serious Eye Damage and ii) Chemicals Not Requiring Classification for Eye Irritation or Serious Eye Damage

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203860-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Test No. 438: Isolated Chicken Eye Test Method for Identifying i) Chemicals Inducing Serious Eye Damage and ii) Chemicals Not Requiring Classification for Eye Irritation or Serious Eye Damage, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203860-en.
Go to top