This updated Test Guideline 435 provides an in vitro membrane barrier test method that can be used to identify corrosive chemicals. The test method utilizes an artificial membrane designed to respond to corrosive chemicals in a manner similar to animal skin in situ.
Test No. 435: In Vitro Membrane Barrier Test Method for Skin Corrosion
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Abstract
