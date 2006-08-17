Test No. 435: In Vitro Membrane Barrier Test Method for Skin Corrosion

This Test Guideline is for an in vitro membrane barrier test method that can be used to identify corrosive substances.

The test method utilizes an artificial membrane designed to respond to corrosive substances in a manner similar to animal skin in situ. The in vitro membrane barrier test method may be used to test solids, liquids (aqueous substances with a pH in the range of 4.5 to 8.5 often do not qualify for testing) and emulsions. The test described in this Test Guideline allows the identification of corrosive chemical substances and mixtures and allows the subcategorisation of corrosive substances as permitted in the GHS. This classification is based on the substance penetration time through the membrane barrier. The test system is composed of two components, a synthetic macromolecular bio-barrier and a Chemical Detection System (which one detect the test substance). An appropriate number of replicates is prepared for each test substance and its corresponding controls. The times of applying the test substance to the membrane barrier are recorded and staggered. The time (in minutes) elapsed between application of the test substance to the membrane barrier and barrier penetration is used to predict the corrosivity of the test substance.