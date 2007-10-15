Test No. 313: Estimation of Emissions from Preservative - Treated Wood to the Environment

This Test Guideline is intended for testing the emissions from wood and wooden commodities that are not covered and are in contact with fresh water or seawater.

Preservative treated wood test specimens are immersed in water. The recommended wood species are Pinus sylvestris L. (Scots pine), Pinus resinosa Ait. (red pine), or Pinus spp (Southern pine). Wood test specimens are recommended to be sets of five according to EN 113 size blocks. Control with untreated wood specimens allows for the determination of background levels for emissates from wood other than the preservative used. The number of sets of wood test specimens used for analysing is at least five: three sets of specimens are treated with preservative, one set of specimens is untreated and one set of specimens for the estimation of the oven dry moisture content of the test specimens before treatment. The water (emissate) is collected and chemically analyzed multiple times over the exposure period sufficient to perform statistical calculations (6 hours, 1 day, 2 days, 4 days, 8 days, 15 days, 22 days, 29 days). Tests with untreated samples can be discontinued if there is no background detected in the first three data points.