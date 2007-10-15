Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 313: Estimation of Emissions from Preservative - Treated Wood to the Environment

Laboratory Method for Wooden Commodities that are not Covered and are in Contact with Fresh Water or Seawater
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067370-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 3
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Test No. 313: Estimation of Emissions from Preservative - Treated Wood to the Environment: Laboratory Method for Wooden Commodities that are not Covered and are in Contact with Fresh Water or Seawater, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067370-en.
Go to top