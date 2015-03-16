Skip to main content
Tender instruments

programme participation and impact in australian conservation tenders, grants and volunteer organisations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k0t30hvc-en
Zachary Brown, Bastien Alvarez, Nick Johnstone
OECD Environment Working Papers
Brown, Z., B. Alvarez and N. Johnstone (2015), “Tender instruments: programme participation and impact in australian conservation tenders, grants and volunteer organisations”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k0t30hvc-en.
