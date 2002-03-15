Technical Guidance Document on the Use of Socio-Economic Analysis in Chemical Risk Management Decision Making

The aim of this document is to further elaborate on the theory and principles underlying the different methodologies used in SEA and on how these are then put into practice, with a focus on the specific requirements of chemical risk management decision making. It has been designed to provide a detailed understanding of the various techniques applied by economists and other policy analysts who are asked to prepare such analyses. This includes information on ‘best practice’ in terms of applying the various techniques, and an indication of how appraisal practices are likely to develop over time. The discussion draws on the technical guidelines currently being used by a number of OECD countries and the experiences of analysts in these countries. It is hoped that this sharing of information on both techniques and experiences will help foster a more common approach to the assessment of risk management strategies.