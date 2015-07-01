Teaching with technology

Information and communication technology (ICT) use has been identified as one of the more active teaching practices, which promote skills students need for success. And yet, less than 40% of teachers across Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) countries report using ICT as a regular part of their teaching practice. Shortages in computers, Internet access and software are commonly reported by school principals as hindering the provision of quality education in their schools. Across TALIS countries, many teachers report that the second and third most critical needs for their professional development are training in the use of ICT for teaching, and in new technologies in the workplace. The use of ICT in teaching can be encouraged particularly by participation in professional development activities (such as those that involve individual or collaborative research, or networks of teachers) and a positive classroom climate.