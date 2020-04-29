Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018 analysis plan

This analysis plan proposes the specifications for analysis for various studies using the third cycle of the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS 2018) data. It serves as a link between the TALIS 2018 Conceptual Framework and the reporting plan. After a brief introduction in Section 1, Sections 2 and 3 suggest analyses for the eleven focal themes collected in the 2018 dataset. The analyses are grounded in literature discussed in detail in the conceptual framework and questions of interest based on the priorities set forth by the Board of Participating Countries (BPC) and later in subsequent TALIS Governing Board (TGB) meetings. Section 2 highlights, by theme, new items, items measured across TALIS cycles, scale constructs (when applicable), and within-theme multivariate analyses. Section 3 provides recommendations for research questions to test between thematic indicators and includes a reference look-up table that identifies the most appropriate aggregation unit for analysis (teacher-, school-, or system-level) based on the item construction and the policy questions of interest. Section 4 outlines the reporting standards for the TALIS 2018 data with subsections that discuss: defining the participants, estimation statistics, displaying statistical information, specifications for scales and specifications for statistical models. The target audience for this analysis plan are internal analysts working on the project, such as those at the OECD and, by extension, analysts in national centres.