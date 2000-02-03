Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Taxing Wages 1999

Taxes on Wages and Salaries, Social Security Contributions for Employees and their Employers, Child Benefits
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/tax_wages-1999-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Taxing Wages
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Taxing Wages 1999: Taxes on Wages and Salaries, Social Security Contributions for Employees and their Employers, Child Benefits, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/tax_wages-1999-en-fr.
Go to top