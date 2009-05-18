Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Taxes and Grants

On the Revenue Mix of Sub-Central Governments
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11972bn-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Oliver Petzold
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. and O. Petzold (2009), “Taxes and Grants: On the Revenue Mix of Sub-Central Governments”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11972bn-en.
Go to top