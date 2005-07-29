Skip to main content
Taxation, Ethnic Ties and the Location Choice of Highly Skilled Immigrants

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/523567425558
Authors
Thomas Liebig, Alfonso Sousa-Poza
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Liebig, T. and A. Sousa-Poza (2005), “Taxation, Ethnic Ties and the Location Choice of Highly Skilled Immigrants”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/523567425558.
