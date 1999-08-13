Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Reform in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/721511652676
Authors
David Carey, Kathryn Gordon, Philippe Thalmann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Carey, D., K. Gordon and P. Thalmann (1999), “Tax Reform in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/721511652676.
Go to top