Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Reform in Belgium

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/635485865253
Authors
David Carey
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Carey, D. (2003), “Tax Reform in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 354, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/635485865253.
Go to top