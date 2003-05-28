Skip to main content
Tax Incentives and House Price Volatility in the Euro Area

Theory and Evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/410243688730
Authors
Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P. (2003), “Tax Incentives and House Price Volatility in the Euro Area: Theory and Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 356, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/410243688730.
