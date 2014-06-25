Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

TALIS 2013 Results

An International Perspective on Teaching and Learning
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196261-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
TALIS
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), TALIS 2013 Results: An International Perspective on Teaching and Learning, TALIS, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196261-en.
Go to top