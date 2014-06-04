Skip to main content
Tackling Labour Mismatches and Promoting Mobility in Hungary

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2px6jtpmt-en
Authors
Stéphane Sorbe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sorbe, S. (2014), “Tackling Labour Mismatches and Promoting Mobility in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2px6jtpmt-en.
