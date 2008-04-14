Skip to main content
Tackling Business and Labour Informality in Chile

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242111325372
Authors
Dante Contreras, Luiz de Mello, Esteban Puentes
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Contreras, D., L. de Mello and E. Puentes (2008), “Tackling Business and Labour Informality in Chile”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 607, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242111325372.
