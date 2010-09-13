Skip to main content
Sustaining the Momentum of Fiscal Reform in Hungary

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7pf8fkg24-en
Authors
Colin Forthun, Robert P. Hagemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Forthun, C. and R. Hagemann (2010), “Sustaining the Momentum of Fiscal Reform in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 802, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7pf8fkg24-en.
