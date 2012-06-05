Skip to main content
Sustaining Korea's Convergence to the Highest-Income Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkd8jgzs-en
Randall S. Jones, Satoshi Urasawa
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and S. Urasawa (2012), “Sustaining Korea's Convergence to the Highest-Income Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 965, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gkd8jgzs-en.
