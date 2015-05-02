Supporting Youth in Entrepreneurship

This paper encapsulates the insights gleaned from a seminal seminar jointly organized by the OECD and the European Commission, centered on bolstering public policy support for youth entrepreneurship. Held in Brussels in September 2014, the seminar targeted senior policymakers engaged with the European Social Fund. Delving into the critical facets of youth entrepreneurship policies, funding avenues, and strategies to overcome obstacles, the seminar underscored the urgency of addressing high youth unemployment rates through tailored interventions. Emphasizing the need for entrepreneurial mindsets, diverse training approaches, segmented financial support, and robust networks, the seminar charted a roadmap for crafting effective youth entrepreneurship programs poised to spur economic growth and social empowerment.