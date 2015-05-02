Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Supporting Youth in Entrepreneurship

Summary report of a policy development seminar organised by the OECD and the European Commission, Brussels, 22nd-23rd September 2014
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7082fbbd-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Supporting Youth in Entrepreneurship: Summary report of a policy development seminar organised by the OECD and the European Commission, Brussels, 22nd-23rd September 2014”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2015/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7082fbbd-en.
Go to top