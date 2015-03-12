The tourism sector is highly dependent on quality human resources to develop and deliver a competitive tourism offering. This report examines approaches to encourage the creation of more and better tourism jobs, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the skills and career development opportunities of people employed in tourism SMEs. The contribution quality jobs can make to building a competitive and sustainable tourism sector is discussed. This is followed by analysis of the sector's labour intensity and labour market characteristics, and the implications for attracting, retaining and developing a skilled workforce. Policies and programmes introduced to respond to these challenges and boost workforce development in tourism SMEs are examined and a number of key policy considerations highlighted. The report was reviewed and approved by the OECD Tourism Committee on the 14 January 2015.
Supporting Quality Jobs in Tourism
Policy paper
OECD Tourism Papers
Abstract
