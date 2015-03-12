Supporting Quality Jobs in Tourism

The tourism sector is highly dependent on quality human resources to develop and deliver a competitive tourism offering. This report examines approaches to encourage the creation of more and better tourism jobs, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the skills and career development opportunities of people employed in tourism SMEs. The contribution quality jobs can make to building a competitive and sustainable tourism sector is discussed. This is followed by analysis of the sector's labour intensity and labour market characteristics, and the implications for attracting, retaining and developing a skilled workforce. Policies and programmes introduced to respond to these challenges and boost workforce development in tourism SMEs are examined and a number of key policy considerations highlighted. The report was reviewed and approved by the OECD Tourism Committee on the 14 January 2015.