Levels of educational attainment do not only vary among countries, but also within them. In many countries, people with tertiary education – usually the most skilled people – are more highly represented in the capital region. Regional employment rates in many countries vary more widely among adults without upper secondary education than among those with upper secondary education or higher. In many countries, the percentage of young people neither in employment nor in education or training (NEET) is twice as high in some regions as in others.
Subnational variations in educational attainment and labour market outcomes
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
Report12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
1 September 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Policy paper15 June 2022
-
-
Report16 September 2021
-
Policy paper20 May 2021