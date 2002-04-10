Structural Statistics for Industry and Services 2002

This eighteenth edition of Structural Statistics for Industry and Services provides official annual data for detailed industrial sectors (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, utilities, and construction), as well as for detailed service sectors, covering such variables as production, value added, investment, employment, wages and salaries, hours worked and number of establishments or enterprises. All OECD countries are covered. Data are shown for eight years, up to 1999. The series are mainly derived from annual business surveys. Data are classified according to the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC Revision 3). An annex presents the standard definitions of variables as well as qualitative information on national sources and classifications. More detailed information on the exact definitions of variables by country is given on the electronic versions of the publication. The present edition does not include Volume 2, Energy Consumption.