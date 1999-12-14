Industrial Structure Statistics 1998

This fifteenth edition of Industrial Structure Statistics is in two parts. Volume 1 provides official annual data for detailed industrial manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, covering such variables as production, value added, employment, investment, exports, imports, wages and salaries, number of establishments and hours worked. Ten years' data are shown. The series are derived from industrial surveys, foreign trade data or national accounts. Data are classified according to both versions of ISIC and are shown in two parts (105 tables in ISIC Revision 2 and 212 tables in ISIC Revision 3). An annex presents qualitative information on national sources and definitions. Volume 2 presents annual energy consumption data in manufacturing sectors. Over the last 25 years, energy consumption has become just as important as energy supply for policy makers. There is a need for energy efficiency indicators and data to monitor developments in energy consumption and energy efficiency trends as they affect the environment. In order to analyse energy use and energy efficiency, it is essential to have disaggregated industry level consumption data. The Information System on Industrial Structures (ISIS) Energy Data Programme provides such data. The energy data presented in Volume 2 were collected during the Pilot phase of the project. Time series of annual energy consumption are provided at the disaggregated manufacturing industry level for most of the OECD countries (and the Slovak Republic) from 1990 to 1997 where available. Please note that Volume 2 is in English only.