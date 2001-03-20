Structural Statistics for Industry and Services 2000

PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED AS INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE STATISTICS, VOLUME 1: Core Data, VOLUME 2: Energy Consumption In this seventeenth edition, Volume 1, Core Data, provides official annual data for detailed industrial sectors (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, utilities, and construction) as well as for detailed service sectors, covering such variables as production, value added, employment, investment, exports, imports, wages and salaries, number of establishments, number of enterprises and hours worked. Eight years' data are shown up to 1998. The series are derived from structural business surveys and foreign trade statistics. Data are classified according to both versions of ISIC and are shown in two parts: 18 tables in ISIC Revision 2 and 324 tables (industry and services) in ISIC Revision 3. An annex presents qualitative information on national sources and definitions. Volume 2, Energy Consumption, presents annual energy consumption data in manufacturing sectors. Over the last 25 years, energy consumption has become just as important as energy supply for policy makers. There is a need for energy efficiency indicators and data to monitor developments in energy consumption and energy efficiency trends as they affect the environment. In order to analyse energy use and energy efficiency, it is essential to have disaggregated industry level consumption data. The Structural Statistics for Industry and Services (SSIS) Energy Data Programme provides such data. Time series of annual energy consumption are provided at the disaggregated manufacturing industry level for most of the OECD countries from 1990 to 1999 where available. Volume 2 is available in English only.