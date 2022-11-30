Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening the social safety net in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/45486525-en
Authors
Hyunjeong Hwang, Axel Purwin, Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hwang, H., A. Purwin and J. Pareliussen (2022), “Strengthening the social safety net in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1733, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/45486525-en.
Go to top