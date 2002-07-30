Skip to main content
Strengthening the Management of Public Spending in Hungary

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/568000451454
Jaromir Cekota, Rauf Gönenç, Kwang-Yeol Yoo
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cekota, J., R. Gönenç and K. Yoo (2002), “Strengthening the Management of Public Spending in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 336, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/568000451454.
