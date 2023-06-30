Skip to main content
Strengthening the design and implementation of the standardised student assessment reform of the Flemish Community of Belgium

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/85250f4c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
OECD (2023), “Strengthening the design and implementation of the standardised student assessment reform of the Flemish Community of Belgium”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/85250f4c-en.
