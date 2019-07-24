Skip to main content
Strengthening SMEs and Entrepreneurship for Productivity and Inclusive Growth

OECD 2018 Ministerial Conference on SMEs
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/c19b6f97-en
OECD
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
OECD (2019), Strengthening SMEs and Entrepreneurship for Productivity and Inclusive Growth: OECD 2018 Ministerial Conference on SMEs, OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c19b6f97-en.
