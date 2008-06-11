Global value chains are radically altering how goods and services are produced. Parts made in one country, for instance, are increasingly assembled in another and sold in a third. The globalisation of production has changed the industrial structure within OECD countries, and in some sectors blunted their competitiveness. Another major consequence has been fears of job losses. This volume is a compilation of the studies that underlie the synthesis report on global value chains, entitled Staying Competitive in the Global Economy: Moving Up the Value Chain. It includes papers on the measurement of globalisation, SMEs in global value chains, the changing nature of manufacturing, impact of international sourcing, foreign affiliates, offshoring and productivity, and the internationalisation of R&D.