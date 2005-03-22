Skip to main content
Status and Overview of Official ICT Indicators for China

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/206578850714
Masahiro Katsuno
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Katsuno, M. (2005), “Status and Overview of Official ICT Indicators for China”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/206578850714.
