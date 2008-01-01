Specialised Anti-Corruption Institutions

This book analyses the main tasks involved in preventing and combating corruption, and presents practical solutions to ensure independence and specialisation of – and resources for – anti-corruption bodies. It further describes different forms of specialisation implemented in various countries around the world (e.g. Hong Kong, Latvia, Spain, Romania, Norway, the UK, France and Slovenia) and describes 14 anticorruption agencies. Finally, it provides analysis of key factors which can lead anticorruption bodies to success or failure and supplies a rich body of country-specific information, practical facts and contact details.