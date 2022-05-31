Southeast Asia Energy Outlook 2022

This work is the first region-focused energy outlook to be published by the IEA since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, where participants reaffirmed their commitments to tackle climate change. The challenges facing energy policy makers – to provide clean, secure and affordable energy to all – have been made even more urgent by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This report highlights how countries in Southeast Asia can respond to the current energy crisis in ways that improve their energy security and also advance worldwide efforts to mitigate climate change.