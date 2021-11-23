Skip to main content
Social vouchers

Innovative tools for social inclusion and local development
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a98f02c5-en
Authors
OECD
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Social vouchers: Innovative tools for social inclusion and local development”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a98f02c5-en.
