SMEs in Public Procurement

Practices and Strategies for Shared Benefits
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264307476-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), SMEs in Public Procurement: Practices and Strategies for Shared Benefits, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264307476-en.
