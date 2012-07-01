Skills and educational development for inclusive and sustainable growth are becoming significant drivers in OECD countries. Asian countries are not lagging behind on the challenge; on the contrary, they are taking diverse pathways in skills training and education to achieve the end. This report focuses on current efforts in 15 countries in the Asian region: Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. Together, these countries represent one of the most dynamic regions in the world, with steady growth, even during the recent financial crisis.
Skills Development Pathways in Asia
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
