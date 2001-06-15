Services: Statistics on Value Added and Employment 2001

This publication provides economists and researchers with a unique source of comparative data on trends in the services sector. It includes annual national accounts statistics on output (gross value added) and employment in service activities for all OECD countries. Data are shown from 1989 to 1999 at the finest level of activity detail available to OECD from national sources.

The publication is designed to provide analysts with series containing information on trends in the sector and to help statisticians improve the comparability of these statistics.