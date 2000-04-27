Services: Statistics on Value Added and Employment 2000

The service sector has grown in importance in all OECD countries over the past two decades and includes some of the most dynamic activities (such as IT, telecommunications and business services). Yet, this sector is in many ways less well measured and understood than other sectors. This publication provides annual National Accounts statistics on output (gross value added) and employment in service activities for all OECD Member countries*. Data are given at the finest level of activity detail available to OECD from national sources. This publication is designed to provide analysts with series (from 1988 to 1998) containing information on trends in the sector and to help statisticians improve the comparability of these statistics. Countries covered include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States