Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Service Lives of Fixed Assets

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/546835542570
Authors
Derek Blades
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Blades, D. (1983), “Service Lives of Fixed Assets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/546835542570.
Go to top